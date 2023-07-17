Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kill Code: Part 1, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Kill Code: Part 1 Officially Launches Today

Check out the latest video from Respawn Entertainment for Apex Legends, as Kill Code: Part 1 has been released on YouTube.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a brand new video today for Apex Legends, as Kill Code: Part 1 is currently up on YouTube as we speak. The video tells another piece of the narrative currently happening in the game, as it has ties to the current Arsenal season happening as we speak. This particular video showcases Lifeline, Maggie, and Loba, as the three of them travel to Salvo in an effort to investigate a mysterious lead surrounding Duardo Silva. But going to the facility brings with it more danger than they expected, and a lot more questions than answers as they come across a twisted secret with far more intrigue. We have more info from the developer about the video, as you can check it out down at the bottom.

"Since launch, Apex Legends lore has continued to evolve and expand season to season, building a deep narrative told both in-game and out. With dozens of artfully crafted and riveting story videos, in-game elements ranging from comics, collectible lore breadcrumbs, new story-driven hubs weaved throughout each map and in-game conversations amongst squadmates – each play their own role in expanding the chronicles of Apex Legends. Today, the release of Kill Code: Part 1 marks the beginning of a year-long storytelling journey in Apex Legends. The miniseries will spotlight an explosive narrative arc that will have players and audiences at the edge of their seats waiting for the next episode and game-changing update to roll out in Apex Legends. In Kill Code: Part 1, Lifeline, Maggie, and Loba journey to Salvo to investigate a mysterious lead surrounding Duardo Silva. Infiltrating an abandoned facility, their search for answers uncovers a more twisted secret than they imagined. Something big is happening in the Outlands, and one of their rivals is at the center of it."

