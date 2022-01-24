Apex Legends Reveals Latest Hero Mad Maggie Coming In February

Respawn Entertainment dropped a new video today showing off Mad Maggie, the latest character on the way to Apex Legends. Maggie is a bit of a wildcard in this game when it comes to characters and their development, as she's been teased for a minute but all indications pointed to the idea that she was dead. From what fans have been able to piece together from leaks and other source material, her name is Margaret Kōhere and she was a childhood friend of Fuse.

The two grew up together on Salvo and eventually became mercenaries where they worked together, however, Maggie had bigger plans to become the next warlord of Salvo and took on the new moniker. The two started having a falling out when Fuze started getting involved with The Bonecage, and we know where his storyline took off from there. Hers took a different path when the Syndicate wanted to make Salvo the next planet in their realm of space, and while Maggie fought against this, Salvo eventually became theirs.

Season Eight in the game is where the story takes a bit of a twist because the character is seen sacrificing her own life as she refuses to live in a world where Salvo is a slave to others. So the big question going into all the teasing and leaks that happened for Apex Legends over the past week is "how are you bringing someone back from the dead?" Well… turns out, she may not have been dead this entire time. The latest video below shows what became of her after she decided to take on her own path and the fallout of how she ended up in the Apex Games to begin with. Enjoy the trailer below as the character will drop in with the Defiance season on February 8th, 2022.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apex Legends | Stories from the Outlands – "Judgment" (https://youtu.be/JZPbJ6VKs2E)