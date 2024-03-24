Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Shadow Society Event Launches Tuesday

Things go a little more gangster as Apex Legends takes a trip back with the new Shadow Society event, set to start on March 26.

Article Summary Apex Legends' Shadow Society event starts March 26, ending April 16.

Experience the new gangster-themed Lockdown LTM and 36 event cosmetics.

Earn Reputation and rewards, including the Cobalt Katar Apex Artifact.

Complete event challenges for Milestone Rewards and a Mythic Melee Cosmetic.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed more details about the next event coming to Apex Legends, as the Shadow Society event will kick off this Tuesday. Starting on March 26 and running all the way until April 16, you'll see a bit of a gangster theme as you enter into a new realm of danger and deception between the different characters. Starting with the new Lockdown LTM that will make you feel a little more paranoid at every turn, as well as the addition of 36 cutthroat event cosmetics, and the all-new "Cobalt Katar" Apex Artifact. Plus, throughout the event, more items will be added they haven't mentioned, as if they will creep out of the shadows. Enjoy the info and trailer here ahead of the launch.

Apex Legends – Shadow Society

The underground pauses for no one, Legends. Become cutthroat and rule the Shadow Society Event running March 26 to April 16, 2024. Protect your turf in the all-new Lockdown LTM, the first 4-squad free-for-all battle for dominance, where you'll capture and hold objectives. Complete daily event challenges to earn Reputation for items in the Reward Shop. Rack up 36 limited-time cosmetics with each unlock pushing you closer to killer Milestone Rewards—including the Final Milestone reward, the Cobalt Death Box! Plus, wield the all-new "Cobalt Katar" Apex Artifact, a universal Mythic Melee cosmetic for any Legend.

New Lockdown LTM – Legends will need to protect their turf in the first four-squad free-for-all battle for dominance, where players will capture and hold objectives in a small, mayhem-filled map.

Legends will need to protect their turf in the first four-squad free-for-all battle for dominance, where players will capture and hold objectives in a small, mayhem-filled map. 36 Cutthroat Cosmetics & Reward Shop – Throughout the event, players can earn a Reputation for items in the Reward Shop and uncover 36 deadly event Cosmetics, with each unlock pushing them closer to killer Milestone Rewards.

Throughout the event, players can earn a Reputation for items in the Reward Shop and uncover 36 deadly event Cosmetics, with each unlock pushing them closer to killer Milestone Rewards. Introducing Apex Artifacts – Wield the all-new "Cobalt Katar" Apex Artifact, a universal Mythic Melee Cosmetic for any Legend, in any mode. If players collect all 36 limited-time events before the event ends, they will receive the Final Milestone reward, an Apex Artifact deathbox effect.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!