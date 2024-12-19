Posted in: Arc System Works, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc World Tour

Arc World Tour Finals Official Dates & Details Announced

Arc System Works has revealed the full details for the Arc World Tour Finals, as the event will take place in Los Angeles this March

Article Summary Arc World Tour Finals set for March 21-23, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Big finals for Guilty Gear, GranBlue Fantasy Versus, and Under Night In-Birth.

Morel joins Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact with unique abilities.

Side tournaments and exclusive merchandise at the ARC Shop.

Arc System Works revealed new details to the Arc World Tour Finals, which will take place this March in Los Angeles at the Shrine Expo Hall. The event will feature the culmination of several esports tournaments the company has been holding for their games, some invitational and some with winners being compiled over time. With the news also came a new character revealed for Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact, which we have for you below, along with details on the event.

Arc World Tour Finals

The finals take place March 21-23, 2025 at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles (665 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007). This will feature finals competitions for Guilty Gear -Strive-, GranBlue Fantasy Versus Rising, and Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]. Competitors can register for the last-chance qualifiers (LCQ) through Start.gg. Alongside the LCQ, Group Stage, and Top 8 competitions, Arc World Tour 2024 Finals will be adding side tournaments. These will be day-of events at Arc World Tour 2024 Finals (no advance registration) and consist of free top enter brackets. Featured titles in the side tournaments will be BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, BlazBlue Central Fiction, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core +R, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2. Additional finals weekend activities for fans will include:

Double Dragon Revive will be playable for the first time in the US at Arc World Tour 2024 Finals for fans in attendance.

The Official ARC Shop will return to Arc World Tour 2024 Finals with brand-new and exclusive merchandise.

Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact – Morel Mackernasey

Arc System Works has revealed the widely anticipated Morel Mackernasey as the newest character coming to Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact! Morel moves slowly, using his long-reaching pipe to execute wide-ranging attacks and Deep Purple to keep enemies at bay effectively! He also possesses techniques that allow him to counter while absorbing attacks, making him an easy-to-handle character with strong support capabilities for his allies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!