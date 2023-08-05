Posted in: Arcade, Arcade1Up, Capcom, Games, Retro Games, Street Fighter, Video Games | Tagged: Arcade, Street Fighter II

Arcade1Up Reveals Street Fighter II: CE HS-5 Deluxe Arcade Machine

During EVO 2023, Arcade1Up showed off their latest retro arcade cabinet with the new Street Fighter II: CE HS-5 Deluxe Arcade Machine.

During EVO 2023 this weekend, Arcade1Up revealed their latest Deluxe cabinet on the way as they showed off the Street Fighter II: CE HS-5 Deluxe Arcade Machine. Working with Capcom once again, the team has brought everything you love about the classic fighting game back to life in this cabinet with all of the bells and whistles you've come to expect from their Deluxe line of machines. What's more, this version comes with 14 games in one cabinet, including multiple versions of Street Fighter II, and other fighting titles from Capcom to make this a decent collection in a single unit. We got more info below, as it's going up for sale this Fall for $500.

"Street Fighter II sparked the resurgence of arcade culture in the '90s. Take home a piece of gaming history with the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II: CE HS-5 Deluxe Arcade Machine. Inspired by the iconic Dynamo S-5 cabinet shape, this sleek machine combines the classic look you remember with modern gaming features. With Wi-Fi Multiplayer and Leaderboard capabilities, choose from 14 blockbuster Capcom games and challenge your friends online. Equipped with crisp dual speakers, a vibrant 17-inch BOE monitor, a lit marquee, and a faux molded coin door that re-creates that authentic arcade experience, this cabinet is a perfect centerpiece for any home entertainment room. With its attention to detail and vintage aesthetic, the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II: CE HS-5 Deluxe Arcade Machine captures the essence of the arcade culture that was revived in the 90s by Street Fighter II. Fans can relive those arcade glory days with authentic features, including a faux molded coin door and light-up marquee alongside modern updates including Wi-Fi multiplayer and leaderboard capabilities."

The fourteen games featured in the machine include:

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition

King of Dragons

Strider, Progear

Battle Circuit

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Saturday Night Slam Masters

Capcom Sports Club

Final Fight

Giga Wing

Captain Commando

Armored Warriors

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!