Ariana Grande Will Headline Fortnite's The Rift Tour

Epic Games dropped some major news this weekend as Ariana Grande will be headlining The Rift Tour in Fortnite this coming weekend. Not only will she join their Icon Series, but from August 6th-8th there will be items to snag and a special concert to check out at select times. We got the details below along with some other info and a couple quotes about the event!

Ensuring that fans around the world can catch the Rift Tour, the experience spans five showtimes over three days. We recommend fans arrive in Fortnite 60 minutes before showtime, and the Rift Tour Playlist should be live 30 minutes before each show. Before Ariana's arrival, the Rift Tour kicks off with Fortnite-themed experiences — pairing popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game. Ahead of the show, you still have time to unlock rewards for the first wave of Rift Tour Quests. Hop into the game, check out the Quests in the Rift Tour tab between July 29 and August 8, and target ready to unlock rewards. Also, a Fortnite Crew benefit during the Rift Tour, active subscribers logged in anytime from August 5 at 10 AM ET to August 9 at 10 AM ET will receive the Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella, the Skye up High Loading Screen, and a Rift Tour-themed Banner. The Rift Tour is better if you travel side by side with your friends! The Rift Tour tab allows you and your friends to schedule the showtimes you plan to attend, as well as keep up-to-speed on the latest Rift Tour Quests. Times include: Show 1: Friday, August 6 @ 6PM ET Show 2: Saturday, August 7 @ 2PM ET Show 3: Sunday, August 8 @ 12AM ET Show 4: Sunday, August 8 @ 10AM ET Show 5: Sunday, August 8 @ 6PM ET

"Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor," says Grande. "I can't wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities." "Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With the Rift Tour, we're bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends," says Phil Rampulla, Head of Brand at Epic Games. "We're so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale, and for players and fans alike to experience the Rift Tour!"

Fortnite Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande