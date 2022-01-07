Bandai Namco Opens Pre-Registration For My Hero Ultra Impact

Bandai Namco has officially opened up pre-registration for their upcoming mobile release of My Hero Ultra Impact in the west. This English version is a direct translation of the current Japanese version of the game, which was released back in May 2021 in Japan. This one comes with all of the updates so far, which includes characters, features, and events with access to tons of content (although some of it has been changed or adapted). We have more info and the trailer below as you can currently register through iOS and Android.

Welcome to My Hero Ultra Impact—celebrating the hit TV anime series now in its 5th season! This is an explosive battle RPG with heroes and villains you know and love. Use your heroes' iconic Quirks and let them shine, as you climb the ranks to be the top hero! Put together your team of heroes, use the Quirks to your advantage, and stand bravely against the heinous pursuits of the villains looming ahead!

Relive the tale of My Hero Academia in "Main Quest", follow the story from Izuku Midoriya's first encounter with All Might, the No. 1 Hero. See the students of U.A. High Class 1-A grow, watch as USJ faces an onslaught, and compete at the U.A. Sports Festival. The League of Villains comes striking down, even as Shie Hassaikai becomes a threat. Experience familiar, memorable scenes from the TV anime and enjoy each and every battle as Deku and his friends aim to become Pro Heroes!

Check out a collection of exclusive illustrations, display your favorite Ultra Rare character on your Home screen and watch them come alive with the "Cinemagraphy" feature, and train your characters to awaken them and unlock new original illustrations. Customize your Hero Base as U.A. High School, a villain hideout or more as you invite your heroes and villains to your space! Test your skills in Ultra Arena! Challenge other players and battle against their hero teams, leverage the Quirks of your carefully trained heroes to win! Master the game and claim your spot at the top of the rankings.