Avalon Hill Has Released Betrayal Deck Of Lost Souls

Avalon Hill has a brand new card game based in the Betrayal franchise, as Betrayal Deck Of Lost Souls is available right now.

Article Summary New Betrayal Deck Of Lost Souls card game released by Avalon Hill.

Tarot-inspired gameplay for a strategic, horror card experience.

Features secret roles, including a possible traitor amongst players.

Contains 90+ premium cards and offers varying levels of play.

Avalon Hill released a brand new card game as part of the Betrayal franchise this week, as players can get their hands on Betrayal Deck Of Lost Souls. This new system will provide players with a story-driven card game that feels like a tarot deck and plays like a strategic horror title. You'll use Item cards to defeat Omens and Curses with your fellow players while also keeping an eye out for who the traitor might be among your group, who is looking to cast a bigger curse on you all. We have more info about it for you here, as the game is now on sale for $20.

Betrayal Deck Of Lost Souls

Many lost souls have been lured by the secrets hidden within the House on the Hill. Now, an ancient relic—a cursed deck of cards—from the darkest reaches of the attic has entrapped you as well! In the Betrayal Deck of Lost Souls standalone game, a player and their fellow explorers must race to defeat the many horrors lurking within the deck. Play Item cards to defeat Omens and Curses, but beware! There may be a traitor in the group, working against the others to unleash the one true Curse. This strategy game includes premium Tarot card-sized cards: 6 Curse cards, 34 Item cards, 4 Special Item cards, 18 Minor Omen cards, 16 Major Omen cards, 5 Character cards, 6 Journey cards, and 5 Reference cards. Looking for exciting games for game night? Gather friends for this immersive, story-driven card game. With many ways to play, the spine-tingling fun is endless! HORROR-BASED CARD GAME: The Betrayal Deck of Lost Souls game is a chilling Tarot-inspired card game, featuring a horror-themed storyline, art, and characters. For 3-5 players, ages 12+

