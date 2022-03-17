Avalon Hill Announces Betrayal At House On The Hill: Third Edition

Avalon Hill announced a brand new board game for sale with Betrayal At House On The Hill: Third Edition coming this Summer. Nearly two decades since the launch of the original version, this edition changes things up a little by taking things to new heights and horror cranked up a notch. You'll have a chance to check out new haunts, updated components, and highly-detailed miniatures, among other things added to this redesigned version. You can currently pre-order the game here as the official release date will be August 1st, 2022.

The Betrayal At House On The Hill: Third Edition cooperative board game includes 50 chilling haunts and dozens of danger-filled rooms that will terrify even the strongest among you. At first you'll work together, but beware…one explorer will betray the others and then the haunt begins. This edition of the popular haunted house traitor game features content and gaming elements that help new players jump right in. So gather friends for a game night of monsters, miniatures, and modular board pieces in this immersive, story-driven hidden traitor game for 3-6 players, ages 12 and up. Includes Traitor's Tome and Secrets of Survival haunt books, 6 double-sided character boards, 6 finely detailed character figures, 6 character figure bases, 30 clips, 8 dice, 74 game cards, 5 Scenario cards, Monster reference card, Traitor reference card, 6 Player reference cards, 3 starting tiles, 42 single room tiles, number track and pointer, 114 cardboard tokens, and rulebook. Exciting Third Edition: This edition of the Betrayal at the House on the Hill game is rich with horror-based content, gaming elements, and characters not seen in previous versions

This edition of the Betrayal at the House on the Hill game is rich with horror-based content, gaming elements, and characters not seen in previous versions Haunted House Traitor Game: Players must work together to survive the nightmare…but beware! The house turns one player against the others in this cooperative strategy game

Players must work together to survive the nightmare…but beware! The house turns one player against the others in this cooperative strategy game Great For New Players: This 3rd Edition of the game features artwork, rule books, trackers, and cards that will help new players navigate the game and jump right in

This 3rd Edition of the game features artwork, rule books, trackers, and cards that will help new players navigate the game and jump right in Modular Board Pieces: The Betrayal at House on the Hill tabletop game features 50 blood-curdling scenarios. Each trip to the house promises fresh horrors and a new story is created every time you play

The Betrayal at House on the Hill tabletop game features 50 blood-curdling scenarios. Each trip to the house promises fresh horrors and a new story is created every time you play Miniatures Board Game: The game includes 6 finely detailed character figures, each with a removable colored disc, and features 12 diverse characters not seen in previous editions