Golf With Your Friends Adds New Speed Golf Update

Team17 dropped a new update into Golf With Your Friends this week, as you can now experience a new mode in Speed Golf and more.

Speed Golf update launches in Golf With Your Friends game.

New hand break feature and speed boost gates enhance gameplay.

Enjoy 12-player matches, power-ups, and mini-games like hockey.

Customize your ball with skins, hats, and unique trails.

Team17 and Blacklight Interactive have released a new update for Golf With Your Friends today, as players can now dive into Speed Golf. As the name suggests, you'll be put to the challenge as this mode will have you playing holes faster than expected. This means you'll either be taking a ton of shots to get to the hole faster or playing the best game of your life to get it done quickly. They've also added a number of new cosmetic options for the ball and the trail you leave behind. We have more info below and the teaser trailer here as the content is now live.

Golf With Your Friends – Speed Golf

Speed Golf is all about, well, speed! Rankings are no longer determined by the number of shots, and players must instead race to putt the ball in the quickest time possible to be crowned victorious. To aid golfers in their quest to leave their friends in the dust, Speed Golf introduces a new hand break feature allowing for more accurate shot placement, and speed boost gates that have been placed strategically throughout the courses to help cut off those ever-precious seconds to help players race their way to victory.

Fantastically themed courses: Tee off on a variety of courses, including a volcano, prehistoric putting in the museum, and even an intergalactic round in space!

Tee off on a variety of courses, including a volcano, prehistoric putting in the museum, and even an intergalactic round in space! 12-player par-tee: Play with up to 12 friends in simultaneous putting action.

Play with up to 12 friends in simultaneous putting action. Game-changing effects: Power-ups and surreal effects change the game of golf in major ways, from warped gravity to misshapen balls and ball collision!

Power-ups and surreal effects change the game of golf in major ways, from warped gravity to misshapen balls and ball collision! Wacky game modes: Explore outside-the-box challenges aside from the traditional game of mini-golf, including Golf With Your Friends' takes on hockey and basketball, and the newest edition, Teams Mode, allowing players to play golf against their friends.

Explore outside-the-box challenges aside from the traditional game of mini-golf, including Golf With Your Friends' takes on hockey and basketball, and the newest edition, Teams Mode, allowing players to play golf against their friends. Make the ball your own: Customisation options include skin, hats, and trails to personalize the golfing experience.

