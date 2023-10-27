Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Arizona Sunshine 2, Vertiigo Games

Arizona Sunshine 2 Is Headed To VR Platforms This December

Get ready to shoot zombies in your path with a dog you can pet, as Arizona Sunshine 2 is headed to VR platforms in December.

Vertigo Games confirmed this week that they have an official release date for the VR zombie first-person shooter sequel, Arizona Sunshine 2. The sequel will put you in the middle of the zombie apocalypse from the first game as you continue to find your way around the state filled with the undead. Only this time around, the game comes with full manual reloading, flamethrowers, an expanded arsenal, more challenges, and even a pet dog to attack zombies from getting too close. We have more info on the game below, as it will be released on PSVR2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR, on December 7, 2023.

"Arizona Sunshine 2 leverages cutting-edge VR technology to forge a new frontier in zombie-slaying carnage. Players will experience the thrill of next-gen VR gunplay, introducing full manual reloading and new ranged weapons like scorching flamethrowers to expand on an already fan-favorite arsenal. An all-new melee system introduces weapons like machetes, crowbars and pickaxes to bring the apocalypse up-close and personal as you experience realistic takedowns through advanced gore and mutilation. As players scavenge and craft their ultimate loadout, the various ways to dispatch the Freds are plentiful as even severed limbs can be wielded to whack a Fred. Embracing creative play further, fan-favorite co-op mode makes its return, with more meaty details to be revealed."

"Taking on a newly-introduced lead role in Arizona Sunshine 2 is your loyal canine sidekick Buddy. Not only is Buddy the goodest boy to play a game of undead fetch with, he will also help you take down those pesky Freds, unearth key items and carry your gear for you. Narrated by our unmistakable dark-humored protagonist and accompanied by Buddy, an all-new cinematic story campaign will take you on a next-level VR rollercoaster ride that can be enjoyed without knowledge of prior Arizona Sunshine events."

