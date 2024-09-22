Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief, Blazing Griffin Studio

Arsène Lupin – Once a Thief Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Arsene Lupin – Once a Thief, as you learn the tools you'll need to become a master thief

Article Summary New gameplay trailer for Arsène Lupin – Once a Thief released by Blazing Griffin Studio and Microids.

Trailer showcases tools and strategies for heists, breaking in, and evading police.

Players experience Lupin's tales through fireside chats with Maurice Leblanc.

Game features vibrant artistry, puzzles, disguises, and dual perspectives of thief and detective.

Indie game developer Blazing Griffin Studio and publisher Microids dropped a new gameplay trailer for their next title, Arsène Lupin – Once A Thief. The trailer isn't all that long; in fact, you're getting less than a minute's worth of content to check out. However, it does show off a few items in how you'll go about preparing for a crime, the tools you'll need to break in, and how you'll manage to slip past the cops and detectives as one of the greatest thieves alive. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out on PC and consoles on October 17, 2024.

Arsène Lupin – Once A Thief

Experience Arsène Lupin's transformation from whimsical burglar to legendary hero. The narrative unfolds through captivating fireside conversations between Arsene Lupin and the author, Maurice Leblanc. Lupin recounts his past exploits to Leblanc, allowing players to actively participate in these renowned escapades. In this adventure-puzzle game, dive into a captivating journey that explores the early life, loves, and crimes of the iconic gentleman thief. Immerse yourself in his famous tales, playing as both Lupin and Detective Ganimard; his tireless antagonist, offering unique perspectives on legendary stories like The Arrest of Arsène Lupin and Herlock Sholmes Arrives Too Late.

Master the art of thievery – Explore many environments, solve puzzles, and take on a variety of disguises as you take on exciting criminal escapades while constantly striving to outsmart the law. And stay one step ahead.

Explore many environments, solve puzzles, and take on a variety of disguises as you take on exciting criminal escapades while constantly striving to outsmart the law. And stay one step ahead. The Artistic world of Lupin – Marvel at the vibrant artistry, reminiscent of an illustrated storybook., and meet colorful characters straight out of the stories of Lupin as he retells his own escapades with a flair for the dramatic.

– Marvel at the vibrant artistry, reminiscent of an illustrated storybook., and meet colorful characters straight out of the stories of Lupin as he retells his own escapades with a flair for the dramatic. Experience the legends – Join Lupin and Maurice Leblanc by the fireside as they retell a selection of Lupin's most famous stories and experience them from whole new perspectives.

