Ashes Of Creation Shows Of 4K Footage Of The Game

Intrepid Studios decided to release some new footage from Ashes Of Creation as we get a better look at the game in 4K quality. We have the video for you below as the team recently decided to share a look at the Alpha One Siege area along with some of the Raid Bosses that they included in that area which players can encounter. The footage is early, and it's not of a completed game, but it does give you a better look at the art of the title and the world it's based in. The team is currently in the process of setting up another Alpha period sometime in June, with the big difference in this one being it will not be under an NDA for whoever joins it. Enjoy the footage!

Ashes of Creation is a unique take on the MMORPG experience. Our world structure is dynamic, and built to react to your actions. Cities will rise and fall as you shape the world of Verra. Quests and secrets will unlock as populations gather and their needs grow. As the world's NPC structure is established in real-time, you will have the ability to destroy what's been created, paving the way for new developments, populations, and change. Political strife and intrigue will play a very real role in the structure of your experience. Gone are the days of static worlds; change is here to stay! All across Verra, you have the opportunity to experience massive warfare, participate in epic trade caravans, and gather valuable components to craft exquisite items. Not only will your fellow players be your adversaries; the creatures of the land and the very environment itself will pose a constant and fresh challenge. Will you siege castles to become royalty, defeat other guilds to showcase your prowess, shape the marketplace by being a successful trader, or earn renown by developing your artisan crafting skills? This is your story, you tell us!