Asmodee Acquires Digital Gaming Platform Board Game Arena

This week, Asmodee revealed that they have officially acquired the global digital gaming platform Board Game Arena. The finer details of the deal were not revealed beyond the idea that they sought the platform out because it provides official online versions of more than 250 games, including a ton of popular board game titles. With a global presence that is supported in 40 languages. According to the info released, as with other Asmodee entities, BGA will remain independent with all of the current management and staff employed and working t guide the company. Not to mention all of the pricing policies and the editorial line will remain unchanged as the company will "rely solely on the quality and popularity of games, offering its services to all publishers and market players". We got a couple of quotes from the announcement for you below as we wait to see if any specific additions or changes are added in the months to come.

"Working with Asmodee allows us to continue our massive growth, with a partner that shares our love and passion for board gaming. Asmodee fulfills a sine qua non criteria for us: that BGA is always run by absolute board game fans whose core business is board game," said Board Game Arena co-founders Gregory Isabelli and Emmanuel Colin. "Our growth is based on one crucial commitment: offer the best gaming experience to consumers and bring our brands to the widest audience", said Thomas Koegler, Head of Strategy at Asmodee. "Having a platform that allows players from all over the world to meet, play their favorite games together or discover new games is a natural fit alongside our amazing catalogue of board games. Skull and Splendor will be in the coming weeks the first of a long list of Asmodee releases on the platform: we hope that players will enjoy them!"