Asmodee Digital Has Rebranded As Twin Sails Interactive

Asmodee revealed this week that they have officially rebranded their video game wing as it will now be known as Twin Sails Interactive. Asmodee Digital is gone as of this week, and with the change comes two new games the company is working on for the future called News Tower and Amberial Dreams. We have more info on both games below, as well as details and a quote from the announcement.

Asmodee Digital's initial vision and identity has evolved, leading to a rebrand as Twin Sails Interactive. Fuelled by common values and passion, Twin Sails Interactive will focus on original experiences, combining indie and AA titles on premium platforms (PC and consoles) alongside industry leading partners. After joining Asmodee Digital in 2018 as COO, Nicolas Godement today becomes Twin Sails Interactive's Managing Director. "We aim to become a leading game publisher, which means 3 things to us: a great line-up of high quality, creative titles; an amazing team of passionate game professionals; and a work environment that feels both safe and fun. By limiting the number of releases per year, we are thus able to fully commit the relevant resources needed for the success of each project," emphasised Godement.

NEWS TOWER: Developed by Studio Nul Games, News Tower is a Tycoon Management game. Set in 1930s New York amidst a major economic and political crisis, the aim is to become one of the city's best newspapers, creating one of Brooklyn's most iconic buildings: News Tower. The goal is to build a newspaper that is economically profitable, independent, and that covers trustworthy (or not) news. Players are able to manage their own news tower, hire the best new employees and assign reporters to cover the world's latest news. Players can manage the editorial line, the staff and the newspaper's production. AMBERIAL DREAMS: Developed by Lumorama, Amberial Dreams is an evolving 2D physics-based precision platformer. The 5th instalment in the series of famous Amberial flash games, Amberial Dreams scales everything up whilst keeping true to its success formula, experienced by more than 2 million players. The game rewards individual skill along with creativity and curiosity. The narrative campaign full of colourful characters will immerse players in an enchanting universe filled with wonders and challenging levels. Precise controls leverage a new engine and the exhaustive level editor allowing the community to build new challenges and share experiences.