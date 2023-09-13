Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf Previews: Deck Fire-Types

Pokémon TCG Japan will soon release Raging Surf and the Skeledirge ex Starter Set, which includes new cards featuring Heat Rotom & Volcanion.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will in part make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the Fire-type cards that have now been revealed for the Tera Skeledirge ex Starter Set.

Yesterday, we revealed the new Psychic-type cards from the Tera Mewtwo ex Starter Set. We don't have quite as many new cards to show today from the Tera Skeledirge ex Starter Set, which will be released on the same day, but the ones we do have are interesting. Here we go:

Heat Rotom, floating through the kitchen, drawn with a warm color palette by artist Scav

Volcanion gets a new card from Nisota Niso, who draws this Pokémon looking quite powerful as it blows off some steam

