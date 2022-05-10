Asmodee Opens Access+ Studio To Make Accessible Board Games

Asmodee has launched a brand new wing of their tabletop gaming division with Access+ Studio, which is designing and creating accessible titles. The division was created using clinical data from Asmodee's R&D department with a focus on games that are designed for everyone to play, with a focus on patients, families, and caregivers. In essence, titles that do not require a ton of work or setup or knowledge of game mechanics to play that are also still challenging. They will be launching three titles to help kick off the new studio, which as you can see below will be Spot It! Access+, Cortex Access+ and Timeline Access+. All three of them have been adapted from some of the company's greatest hits to date, which will be rolling out in France, Belgium, and Canada in late 2022 and a worldwide release in 2023. Here's a couple quotes from today's announcement.

"Over several years, Asmodee has invested in scientific research to demonstrate the societal impact board games can have" said Mikaël Le Bourhis, head of Asmodee Research. "Now we're ready to put that research into practice with Access+, creating games that not only are fun to play but provide real, tested benefits to those with special needs, starting with cognitive impairment." "Access+ is launched because, at Asmodee, we believe board games are universal. By starting to adapt some of our most popular titles to fit the needs of all, we can strive to make board gaming as inclusive and accessible as possible," said Stéphane Carville, CEO of Asmodee. "As an industry leader, we want to create products that can truly make a difference in people's lives. Board gaming is social by nature, and Access+ titles allow families and friends to re-introduce the fun of board gaming to their loved ones with special needs, creating moments of happiness that can only come from shared experiences."