Assassin's Creed Shadows To Launch New Attack On Titan Event

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch a new event tomorrow, as the world of Attack on Titan will make its way into the game

Players join Naoe and Yasuke on a quest against monstrous new foes in the mysterious Crystal Cave.

Completing the event unlocks exclusive rewards like a katana, hidden treasure, and themed packs for customization.

Update includes a new comedic story quest, "A Puzzlement," with fresh skills and challenging environmental puzzles.

Ubisoft revealed new details about the next major event to hit Assassin's Creed Shadows, as a new Attack on Titan event kicks off this Tuesday. The event will kick off on November 25 and run all the way until December 22, bringing with it an epic story and additions to the game as free content to all players wh own the main game. We have the finer details of what to expect here, along with the teaser trailer, as it should be available tomorrow morning.

Assassin's Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan

A strange encounter draws Naoe and Yasuke into a new quest, where whispers of forbidden rituals and monstrous transformations echo through the shadows. Guided by strangely garbed woman named Ada, they venture deep into the enigmatic Crystal Cave to rescue her friend from a mysterious cult. As strange experiments unfold and a monstruous enemy emerge, the duo must rely on their instincts to survive a threat unlike any they've faced before. All players having unlocked Yasuke as a playable character can access this event for free, by heading north-east of Yamashiro where they will be able to find the Quest Giver.

Upon completing the quest, players will obtain exclusive rewards, including a new katana and objects in several hidden chests scattered throughout the cave. They will also be able to further personalize their Assassins with Attack on Titan-themed packs available in-store, featuring a titan inspired outfit for Yasuke, a Mikasa inspired outfit for Naoe, weapons and a Survey Corps mount.

This update also includes a free story drop, the third in the game, titled "A Puzzlement". Bringing a humorous twist to the adventure, the quest follows Naoe and Yasuke as they exchange and teach each other new skills: Naoe learns to perform her own dramatic version of Yasuke's war kick, while Yasuke masters non-lethal stealth takedowns. As its name suggests, "A Puzzlement" also introduces a new, intricate environmental puzzle that may reveal some answers players have been seeking

