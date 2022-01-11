Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Announced For Nintendo Switch

Assassin's Creed II:

In this opus, players will embody Ezio, a new Assassin carrying on the deadly lineage of his forebears through Renaissance Italy, including Florence and Venice.

Thrive in an environment rich with power, revenge and conspiracy, as th

ey hone their art, wielding weapons and instruments designed by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci himself. All solo DLC is available along with the single-player campaign.