Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Announced For Nintendo Switch
Ubisoft revealed a brand new collection on the way as Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch. This particular collection will include three major titles from the franchise, all of which center around the character Ezio Auditore da Firenze. Plus some bonus content to make the entire game feel a little more enriching. You can read more about it here and check out the trailer as the game will drop on the Switch on February 17th, 2022.
- Assassin's Creed II: In this opus, players will embody Ezio, a new Assassin carrying on the deadly lineage of his forebears through Renaissance Italy, including Florence and Venice. Thrive in an environment rich with power, revenge and conspiracy, as they hone their art, wielding weapons and instruments designed by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci himself. All solo DLC is available along with the single-player campaign.
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood: Playing as Ezio is in an enduring struggle against the powerful Templar Order, all fans will journey into Italy's most renowned city, Rome, center of power, greed, and corruption. This will require not only strength, but leadership, as they will command an entire Brotherhood who will rally to their side. All solo DLC is available along with the single-player campaign.
- Assassin's Creed Revelations: In this game, Ezio must leave his life behind in search of answers. Players will walk in the footsteps of their legendary mentor, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation. This perilous path takes them to Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire, where a growing army of Templars threaten to destabilize the region. All solo DLC is available along with the single-player campaign.
- Extra Bonus – Two Films About Ezio: In addition to gameplay, this collection also includes two short films that dive even deeper into Ezio's story, Assassin's Creed Lineage and Assassin's Creed Embers.