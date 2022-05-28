Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dice Game Orlog Being Made Into Real Title

Hachette Games revealed their next game as they have an officially licensed Assassin's Creed Valhalla title from Ubisoft in Orlog. Taken directly from the 2020 title, this is the dice game you see being played in practically every town you visit. Now you and a friend can play the game in real life as the team has taken the game and turned it into a physical title that you can buy for $40. Right now the game is for sale on pre-order as it will be released to the public on June 8th, 2022. You can read more about the game below, and for a full introduction of how to play it, you can check out the video at the bottom.

Played extensively by the Norsemen and Anglo-Saxons in every city of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Orlog is played by two players who use dice rolls and bonus effects to claim victory over their opponent. Players roll dice to generate attacks and acquire tokens for God favors – using a combination of both for attacking and regaining health. Players roll their dice up to 3 times per round, then resolve the effects. Play continues until one player has lost all their Health stones. Will you earn the favor of the Gods and receive their blessings to win?

Take turns rolling sets of dice three times, choosing to keep or reroll the icons. Then resolve dice effects to see who is the last one standing. Gain tokens by rolling dice with gold outlines. Use these tokens to invoke the power of the Gods, which can boost your attacks, heal you, or other game-changing effects! Plan ahead and react to your opponent's dice. If they roll melee attacks, try to keep armor to negate the effects. Or focus on stealing their tokens so they can't commune with the Gods!