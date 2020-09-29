Assassin's Creed Valhalla Receives A New Saga Story Trailer

Ubisoft has released a new trailer today for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, showing off more of the saga behind the story you'll encounter. This is, by far, the most in-depth they've promoted the actual story to the game so far as we're looking at why the Norse in this timeline made their way over to England. As well as all of the rulers they first encountered who were both tyrannical and brutal. Many of whom had set their kingdoms in stone and were not ready to share anything with anyone, let alone anyone from different lands. Beyond that, we get a small glimpse into the ongoing storyline of the Assassin's Guild, or at least, the past that made its way north and started having an influence on the territories in Europe. You can watch the trailer below and get a little more info on the game as we wait for it to be released on November 10th, 2020.

The story trailer offers players a new glimpse of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor's clan must secure a future among the kingdoms of England. During their journey, Eivor will face powerful figures including Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a mysterious, growing threat bound to England's destiny. In addition, Ubisoft announced Echoes of Valhalla, a podcast documentary series starting today that unveils the historical background of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In Echoes of Valhalla, the story of the Vikings is given a new voice to better represent the warriors who traveled and shaped the world.