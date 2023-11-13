Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astlibra Revision, Keizo, Whisper Games

Astlibra Revision Confirmed For November 16 Switch Release

Whisper Games confirmed this week that Astlibra Revision is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as it will be released this Thursday.

Article Summary Astlibra Revision launches on the Nintendo Switch on November 16.

Indie game by Keizo, with over 60 hours of 2D action RPG gameplay.

Features time travel, God-like bosses, and a deep narrative experience.

Skill, strategy, and weapon mastery crucial in this side-scrolling epic.

Indie game developer Keizo and publisher Whisper Games revealed that Astlibra Revision will be released for the Nintendo Switch this week. The game has already been out for a year on Steam as players can experience the 2D action RPG right now, but this release will make it available to Switch owners on November 16. We have the latest trailer for you below as it drops this Thursday..

"A familiar backdrop story introduces the game as the protagonist's hometown is besieged by demons, setting the stage for an epic battle against the demon king. However, Astlibra consistently hints at a more intricate narrative beneath the surface. While the story may appear unremarkable, it gradually evolves into something unexpected and captivating. This subversion of traditional plot elements extends to the characters you encounter and recruit, endearing them to you as comrades. Astlibra Revision presents over sixty hours of exciting, action-packed RPG gameplay as the protagonist in no man's land with a quest to find his childhood friend. In order to find her, you need to traverse various locations – all expertly designed by industry veteran Shigatake from Vanillaware."

"Players can even time travel to face dangerous and lethal God-like bosses. There are many unique challenges to overcome against these enemies. You must use your magical abilities or hack and slash with swords and master all manner of weapons as you fight to survive. Explore meticulously crafted and dangerous worlds, battle onwards, and upgrade your skills to take down enemies lurking around every corner. Astlibra Revision is broken up into multiple chapters as you join the leading character and Karon, his talking bird companion, as they confront time and their fate. Stamina, power, and skill are essential as you aggressively face huge bosses that fill the screen as a side-scrolling action ceaselessly and fiercely continues. Collecting the most appropriate weapons/equipment is essential, and strategic application is required to win a battle."

