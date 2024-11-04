Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Astra: Knights Of Veda, HYBE IM

Astra: Knights Of Veda Has Launched Season Two

Astra: Knights Of Veda has launched a brand new season with a ton of new content, as Tears of the Goddess is available now

Article Summary Experience new content in Astra: Knights Of Veda Season 2 with exciting relics, rewards, and scenarios.

Meet Rhynara, the Winter Queen, a 5-star dual-attribute support character with powerful abilities.

Season 2 features exclusive events offering rewards like the ASTRA mascot, Mr. Pumpkin, until Dec 31st.

Get Season 2 Update Coupon with character tickets, Starstones, and more for completing missions.

Mobile game publisher Hybe IM released a new season for Astra: Knights Of Veda this past weekend, as Tears of the Goddess has arrived. The short version of this is that you'll be getting a ton of new content in the form of new relics, rewards, scenarios, and an all-new dual-attribute 5-star character. Enough good stuff to carry you through the next couple of months. Below, we have the finer details about what you can expect from the team, as the update is out now on iOS and Android.

Astra: Knights Of Veda – Tears of the Goddess

In Season 2, players will encounter 'Rhynara, the Winter Queen', the very first recipient of the Book of Veda. Available as a 5-star character, Rhynara is a dual-attribute Water and Light type support character, bolstering allies in battle with buffs and bonuses. But Rhynara also packs a punch herself, unleashing a biting blizzard onto her enemies and wielding sharp ice crystals. The action doesn't stop there. A 5-star enchantment scroll is also part of the update, and players can now use accessories and Tunic's Oblivion to reset items and reclaim upgrade materials based on the accumulated experience level.

To celebrate the Season 2 update, Hybe IM is hosting a series of events with a number of exciting rewards up for grabs until December 31st, including a 7-day log-in event which will give players the new ASTRA mascot, Mr. Pumpkin. Players can also take part in a variety of events such as login events, progression mission events, and play mission events, for further rewards. All players will receive a special 'Season 2 Update Coupon', which includes four Season 1 5-star character selection tickets, Starstones, and Crystal of Destiny. Players who complete specific missions will receive further rewards like an instant Season 1 5-Star Pick Up Exclusive Weapon Selection Ticket.

