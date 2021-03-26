Astria Ascending Receives A New Trailer During ID@Xbox Twitch

During the ID@Xbox Twitch gaming showcase, Artisan Studios revealed their newest project with the hand-drawn JRPG Astria Ascending. The game, which will be published by Dear Villagers, has been crafted by some of the best industry vets for the genre. Including Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), narrative by Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VII Remake), and art from CyDesignation (Akihiko Yoshida and Hideo Minaba). The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we do have this wonderful trailer which has got us excited to check it out when it does pop onto the scene.

In a world where chaos looms, players take control of the Demigods – a motley crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world. Each character has their own story, explored across five cities, 25 dungeons and 30 hours of gameplay up to 50 for 100 percent of completion. Along with the finely tuned turn-based combat, players can try out a range of side quests and mini-games, including an original fantasy-themed token game. Epic tales: Fight for the future while you reckon with the past; sacrifice everything, relinquish nothing. The story of Astria Ascending was developed in part by writer Kazushige Nojima, known for his work on Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Fight for the future while you reckon with the past; sacrifice everything, relinquish nothing. The story of Astria Ascending was developed in part by writer Kazushige Nojima, known for his work on Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Living landscapes: Travel the world of Orcanon, a richly imagined and fully animated 2D landscape with five cities and a dynamic weather system.

Travel the world of Orcanon, a richly imagined and fully animated 2D landscape with five cities and a dynamic weather system. Unforgettable characters: Pick from eight customizable player characters spanning a range of fantastical races and skills, and assemble a diverse team of heroes.

Pick from eight customizable player characters spanning a range of fantastical races and skills, and assemble a diverse team of heroes. Rewarding combat: Work together to save the world, waging strategic turn-based battles using the innovative focus point system.

Work together to save the world, waging strategic turn-based battles using the innovative focus point system. A treat for the ears: With music and SFX from composer Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Valkyria Chronicles), Astria Ascending is a heart-swelling joy to listen to.