Astroneer: Glitchwalkers Releases New Teaser Trailer

Astroneer: Glitchwalkers has released an all-new teaser trailer as we now know the content will be released in mid-November

Article Summary Astroneer: Glitchwalkers teases its arrival with an exciting new trailer, releasing November 13, 2024.

Explore Aeoluz, a massive new planet with fresh biomes and tech in Astroneer: Glitchwalkers.

Face Lyn, a rogue crew member, in Astroneer’s first storyline featuring a true villain.

Enjoy new crafting, building, and exploration experiences with the Astroneer: Glitchwalkers expansion.

System Era Softworks and Devolver Digital released a new teaser trailer for Astroneer: Glitchwalkers this week, as the expansion will be released next month. The new teaser, which you can check out above, does a quick job of showing off some of the new environments you'll encounter with your friends as you explore new pieces of the galaxy that don't behave like the planets you've visited in the past. Meanwhile, the trailer also gives us the release date, as we now know the expansion come out on November 13, 2024.

Astroneer: Glitchwalkers

Glitchwalkers continues Astroneer's legacy of survival sandbox gameplay and takes it to new extremes. A new planet — the largest in Astroneer — awaits, complete with new biomes, technology, gameplay features and the game's first true villain. Players seeking new challenges are in for a treat with the introduction of Lyn, a disgruntled member of the ESS Elysium crew who has taken to tinkering with the Astroneer Training Program's (ATP) code. Players must work with Elysium's Head of Maintenance, Frank, to stop Lyn and her nefarious plans before she dismantles the ATP from the inside.

Glitchwalkers will transport players to Aeoluz, an enormous new planet born in a glitched solar system where they'll be tasked with counter hacking Lyn and breaking firewalls to return the ATP to normal. Aeoluz plays host to a number of new surface and cave biomes for players to explore, while a new tech tree and modules offer up new ways to progress and unlock both new and old technology. Glitchwalkers will expand Astroneer's universe while maintaining all of the crafting, building, and exploration that existing Astroneers know and love. For those players unprepared to leap into the unknown, there will also be a free companion update to the base game that introduces new gameplay, quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes.

