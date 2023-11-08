Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Fullmetal Alchemist, Grand Cross: Age Of Titans

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Arrives In Grand Cross: Age Of Titans

Grand Cross: Age Of Titans gets a new crossover event for everyone to enjoy as the anime Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood drops by.

Article Summary Netmarble unveils Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood crossover in Grand Cross: Age Of Titans.

New playable characters and a Titan from the anime added to Grand Cross game roster.

Challenge Collaboration Demon Extermination and Homunculus Summon Battles in the event.

Enjoy Edward Elric’s Adventure logins and Riza Hawkeye's Firearm Training bingo for rewards.

Netmarble has a brand new crossover event in one of their mobile titles this week as Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood drops into Grand Cross: Age Of Titans. There really isn't a major rhyme or reason to having the anime crossover other than the fact they could do it. So, for the next few weeks, you'll see characters pop up in a number of modes, as well as giving you some activities to do along the way. We have the full rundown from the team of everything you can expect to see.

"Starting today, Edward Elric, Roy Mustang, Riza Hawkeye, Lust, and Envy from the TV anime Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood are added to the list of playable characters. Alphonse Elric appears as a new playable Titan as well. Players can battle Gluttony as the giant boss during Collaboration Demon Extermination and enter the Homunculus Summon Battle to defeat Lust and Envy. Homunculus Seals, which allow players to participate in Riza Hawkeye's Firearm Training, will be provided at Homunculus Summon Battle. New Collaboration Chapter Missions have been added for all players to enjoy. Two new events are now available to celebrate this collaboration game update."

Edward Elric's Adventure : Earn Edward Elric and Edward Elric Manastones by checking in the game.

: Earn Edward Elric and Edward Elric Manastones by checking in the game. Riza Hawkeye's Firearm Training: Players can earn Roy Mustang Manastones, Riza Hawkeye Manastones, Lust Manastones, and Envy Manastones by participating in the bingo.

"In Grand Cross: Age Of Titans, players will enter a thrilling new strategy game experience with large-scale, immersive siege wars engulfing the world of Skyna. Across land and air, presented in beautiful anime art-style graphics. Using a dynamic combat system, players will have the ability to plan and execute their unique strategies to overcome their opponents. Multiple troop types are at the player's disposal, including Infantry, Archers, Cavalry, and Siege Weapons as well as Ranged Archers and Air Units."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!