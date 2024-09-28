Posted in: Daybreak Games, DC Universe Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apokolips, Dimensional Ink, harley quinn

DC Universe Online Launches Harley Quinn Vs. Apokolips Episode

Harley Quinn stirs things up with one of the few people you don't want to, as she goes toe-to-toe with Apokolips in DC Universe Online

Dimensional Ink released a brand new episode for DC Universe Online this week, as players can dive into the new Harley Quinn Vs. Apokolips episode. The episode is dedicated to Harley, essentially annoying one of the most powerful beings in the entire universe, with the help of the Birds of Prey and some other friends. Along with the new episodes, which we have more details of below, there will also be limited-time special event versions of all content for players Level 20+! As well as a free character boost for logging in (Skip to CR 368), which is valid through October 14, 2024.

DC Universe Online – Harley Quinn Vs. Apokolips

Follow the adventures of Harley Quinn as she's recruited into the Female Furies! In exchange for a brand-new suit and hammer, she's ready to take on what seems to be an easy task with irresistible rewards…or so she thought. Now facing the price of deceit, Granny Goodness and Darkseid aim to power up the Subjukator (an evil super weapon with a questionable name) and bring forth a new Apokolips to Earth, starting with Gotham City! Rally your allies as you band together on this epic adventure with Harley Quinn, Red Tool, Big Barda, and the Birds of Prey to put an end to a devastating Apokolips apocalypse in the making!

New Open World Missions – Apokoliptic Gotham City: Apokolips is invading Gotham City! Help Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey drive back Darkseid's forces and protect the city.

Apokolips is invading Gotham City! Help Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey drive back Darkseid's forces and protect the city. New Solo – New Genesis Undercity: Hammer Harleen is on her first mission as a Female Fury and is out to retrieve the Splinter of Destiny. Join Red Tool to scout the area and find her whereabouts before Harley makes a grave mistake!

Hammer Harleen is on her first mission as a Female Fury and is out to retrieve the Splinter of Destiny. Join Red Tool to scout the area and find her whereabouts before Harley makes a grave mistake! New Alert – Clocktower: The Furies have kidnapped Poison Ivy and are forcing her to create Hellspores to use in the Gotham war. She's being kept in the Clocktower – Set out to rescue her and uncover the truth behind the Furies' plans!

The Furies have kidnapped Poison Ivy and are forcing her to create Hellspores to use in the Gotham war. She's being kept in the Clocktower – Set out to rescue her and uncover the truth behind the Furies' plans! New Raid – Subjukator Construction Site: Granny Goodness is using the Splinter of Destiny to power and Apokoliptian weapon known as the Subjukator. Help Harley Quinn and Big Barda put a stop to her plans and prevent Darkseid from using the power of the splinter to conquer the cosmos!

