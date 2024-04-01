Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight's April Fool's Event Brings My Little Oni

Ever feel like the killers in Dead By Daylight tower over you? Well, now you can experience that x10 with the new My Little Oni event.

Article Summary Dead By Daylight's April Fool's event, My Little Oni, kicks off with a giant twist.

Behemoth-sized Oni poses new challenges and advantages in gameplay until April 3.

Survivors face a colossal foe, with limited interactions and a new death mechanic.

Choose between the towering My Little Oni mode or traditional Dead By Daylight Trials.

Behaviour Interactive has launched their own April Fool's Day event in Dead By Daylight this morning, as players can dive into My Little Oni. Starting today and running all the way until April 3 at 9 am ET, you'll be able to play a special game mode in which the Oni killer has been made to be 50 feet tall. The game is mostly the same as you've played before, only now killers will have a massive advantage. Or will they? Being big means you can't get into buildings or chase people down as easily, giving the survivors some wiggle room to sneak around. But your usual tactics won't work as well on a giant who can cross a map in ten seconds. Best of luck to everyone over the next two days!

Dead By Daylight – My Little Oni

Towering over Survivors like a bloodthirsty Kaiju is The Oni, who is now bigger and badder than ever. As for our Survivors, who are now up against a colossus, not only do they feel smaller—they are smaller. Don't worry, they can still reach and work on the Generators to try and escape, but that's pretty much the only thing they can reach. Forget about Items. Forget about Chests. Forget about Basements. Forget about vaulting Pallets. Because, when there's an apocalyptically large Oni chasing you, what's a Pallet going to do anyway? For our tiny Survivors, too small and frail for Hooks, death only comes in the form of a Mori. Which given the size of the Oni, may or may not be much worse. My Little Oni starts now and ends April 3rd at 9:00am EDT. Players will be able to choose to play My Little Oni or standard Dead by Daylight Trials from the game's main menu.

Bigger Oni. Bigger screams. Bigger stakes.

