Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In February 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which were released in various products starting in December 2021 are doing in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $35.19 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $33.51 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $18.24 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $14.99 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $8.14 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $7.92 SS3 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-308: $6.04 SS Rose Goku Black, Divine Prosperity Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-206: $4.52 Son Goku, Instincts Surpasses Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-198: $4.33 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction SR Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-001: $4.25

Wow! A swift and decisive drop. This is not a standard Dragon Ball Super Card Game set but rather a special set made up of reprints which all arrive in both non-foil and parallel foil with the standard art as well as the rarer Alt-Art Gold Stamped foil versions which come one per pack. The two chase cards are the SS4 Vegeta SCR and the Cell Xeno SCR, both of which have seen unimaginable drops in the past month. SS4 Vegeta Alt-Art went from $99.81 to $35.19 while Cell Xeno Alt-Art dropped from $90.18 to $33.51. This is going to be one of the all-time cheapest DBSCG sets to complete.