ASUS ROG & Kojima Productions Partner For New Gaming Peripherals

ASUS ROG has teamed up with Kojima Productions to release a new small line of limited-edtion gaming peripherals that are available now

ASUS ROG announced a new partnership with Kojima Productions this week, releasing a limited-edition run of gaming peripherals. Honestly, looking at what's here, these are already products the company makes and has been selling for a while. The only difference among all of them is that they have the KP logo and a little bit of extra art to them. So really, this is just stuff for people who are obsessed with the company and want to show it off. These were originally shown off during CES 2026 in January, but now they're available of the company's website for purchase. We have the finer details of all three items below.

ASUS ROG | Kojima Productions

The collaboration celebrates a shared belief in pushing boundaries, blending ROG's performance-driven engineering with Kojima Productions' distinctive creative identity. The result is a cohesive, limited-edition ecosystem designed to elevate gameplay while serving as a statement piece for fans of the studio's work. The ROG x Kojima Productions collection is a salute to creativity, exploration, and immersive experiences, bringing gamers, creators, and dreamers a collection of peripherals that are as functional as they are collectible. Together, these limited-edition peripherals form a complete ecosystem that merges performance, creativity, and collector-worthy design, transforming any setup into a tribute to gaming culture and artistic storytelling.

ROG Delta II-KJP

The ROG Delta II-KJP headset delivers lifelike audio with 50mm titanium-plated drivers, clear communication with a 10mm super-wideband microphone, DualFlow Audio for seamless dual-device connectivity, ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, and up to 100 hours of battery life.

ROG Keris II Origin-KJP

The ROG Keris II Origin-KJP mouse offers lightweight 63-gram ergonomics, three-zone RGB lighting, a 42,000dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, and SpeedNova wireless technology for precise, lag-free gameplay.

ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP

Finally, the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse pad, featuring a hand-drawn Ludens motif by Yoji Shinkawa, combines collector-worthy design with water-, oil-, and dust-repellent durability.

