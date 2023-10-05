Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games | Tagged: Berzerk: Recharged

Atari Brings Back Evil Otto As Berzerk: Recharged Is Announced

Atari has revealed a brand new game in their Recharged series as they are bringing back Evil Otto with Berzerk: Recharged.

Prepare to get chased down by evil smiley faces all over again as Atari announced the latest addition to the Recharged series with Berzerk: Recharged. The original top-down shooter was one of the classic arcade titles from the company, bringing the exploits of Evil Otto to light as you fight off enemies in every direction, including evil smiley faces that do not give up until they are destroyed.

Along with this news comes the other announcement that the classic version of Berzerk will be getting the modernized treatment as Berzerk – Enhanced Edition has been announced and will be released on November 17. Much like previous versions, this will contain a 2600 cartridge version of the classic, fully updated with diagonal firing and robot voice sampling. You can read more about the Recharged title below, as we're waiting on a release date for it.

"In Berzerk: Recharged, players will fight through a deadly maze filled with menacing, vocal robots with one thing on their processor-driven minds: your doom. Fans remember the original Berzerk as one of the first arcade games to use speech synthesis, and Berzerk: Recharged keeps the dialog going. The robots chasing you have a sinister, snarky monologue running through their OS, so you will have to endure "kill the humanoid" and the taunting barb, "Chicken, fight like a robot!" as you fight to survive. Of course, we can't forget the villain of the hour: the malevolent, ever-looming, smiling visage of Evil Otto. Though he sports an ominous grin, Otto is a deadly, invincible, ever-present threat presenting only one real survival solution: RUN. Paired with Megan McDuffee's original soundtrack of sci-fi synths, Berzerk: Recharged captures the ambiance of a harrowing space station shootout – and a very groovy 80s arcade."

Challenge Accepted: Survive an endless maze of random rooms that get progressively harder the further you get. As intensity ramps up, the increasing difficulty is reflected in the robots' changing color schemes.

Survive an endless maze of random rooms that get progressively harder the further you get. As intensity ramps up, the increasing difficulty is reflected in the robots' changing color schemes. A-Maze-Ing Levels to Tackle: Shoot through 20 hand-crafted mazes that deliver unique gameplay challenges, each with different layouts to test your mettle

Shoot through 20 hand-crafted mazes that deliver unique gameplay challenges, each with different layouts to test your mettle Pumped Power-Ups: Pick up weapon modifiers, including a spread-shot, big shot, or a series-staple railgun. There are also player modifiers for speeding up, shield, and placeable mines to use against your rude and relentless enemies!

Pick up weapon modifiers, including a spread-shot, big shot, or a series-staple railgun. There are also player modifiers for speeding up, shield, and placeable mines to use against your rude and relentless enemies! Co-Op and Leaderboards: Like previous Rechaged iterations, players can recruit a trusty player two to double the firepower and aid in the onslaught if things get too dicey. Then, track your progress on the public leaderboard!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!