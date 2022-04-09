Opera GX Launches Several New Streamer-Friendly Features

Opera GX has released a new update for their gaming browser to make things a little more friendly and easier for professional streamers. The company dropped in a pair of new tools that will help make gaming and streaming with the browser a little easier. The first one is GX Profiles, which allows you to make custom versions of the browser that give you a tailored experience that is completely unique to you and will give you various modified options within your profiles. The second addition is Video Pickup, which will allow you to watch videos across both desktop and mobile versions of GX with no interruptions. You can read a little more about them below as these updates are live as soon as you update the software.

Streamers can create a dedicated profile to ensure nothing gets in the way of that perfect broadcast, and viewers can make sure no unwanted discord notifications distract them from watching the stream. Even if you just want to disappear from the online world for a few hours or grind away in your favorite MMO without distractions, GX Profiles has the perfect place to do it.GX Profiles can be accessed and customized through the Easy Setup in Opera GX on desktop. Each new profile displays as a differently-colored Opera GX icon in the PC taskbar, giving you a feeling of multiple browsers in one and letting you easily switch between profiles.

The other new feature, Video Pickup, lets anybody watching their favorite creators on their PC send that video from Twitch or another popular video streaming platform directly to Opera GX on their phones and pick up right where they left off. Take the videos you start watching at home anywhere you want – that was the goal behind creating Video Pickup. There's no need to bother with rewinding or fast-forwarding to the right spot. We made sure Opera GX knows where you left off.