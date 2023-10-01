Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, Paldean Wooper, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 29: Paldean Wooper Line

The spotlight series on Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved focuses on the Dark-type Paldean Wooper and Clodsire line.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at some Dark-type cards from the set.

Paldean Wooper gets its first-ever Pokémon TCG appearance in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. It gets not one but two cards, with a cute and happy illustration by Saya Tsuruta to the right and a classic and instantly recognizable Kouki Saitou to the left. Here are Paldean Wooper's Dex entries so you can get to know the differences between this new regional variant and the original Wooper:

After losing a territorial struggle, Wooper began living on land. The Pokémon changed over time, developing a poisonous film to protect its body. It's dangerous for Wooper to travel alone. They line up in groups of three or four and help each other as they walk around the wetlands.

Paldean Clodsire is to Wooper what Galarian Perrserker was to Meowth: a region-exclusive alternate evolution of the base Pokémon's regional form. Wooper gets a regional variant in Generation Nine, Paldean Wooper, who will be the subject of tomorrow's preview. Paldean Wooper evolves into Paldean Clodsire, unlike the standard Wooper, who evolves into Quagsire. Here are the Dex entries for this new Paldean species:

When attacked, this Pokémon will retaliate by sticking thick spines out from its body. It's a risky move that puts everything on the line. It lives at the bottom of ponds and swamps. It will carry Wooper on its back and ferry them across water from one shore to the other.

Paldean Clodsire ex is illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

