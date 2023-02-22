Atari Relaunches The Fully Rebuilt & Optimized MobyGames Website Atari has taken the MobyGames website and completely revitalized it, giving it a new look and feel while being optimized for modern gaming.

In an interesting move this week, Atari has officially relaunched the MobyGames website, fully rebuilt and optimized to work for modern gaming. Those who remember it fondly will be happy to see that the company took everything about it, slimmed it down, and made it far more functional than it has been in the past. We got more info on the work they did and a couple of quotes about this new approach, as the website is now live.

The launch of the improved website comes less than one year following Atari's acquisition of MobyGames, which came with the commitment to invest in improving the platform. The support from Atari enabled the MobyGames team to accelerate the development of the new site, which adds updated functionality for ease of use and an optimized approval workflow. The new desktop and mobile user interface make it easier to explore and contribute to the database. In addition to more robust game data, users with a MobyGames account can rate, review, and manage their game collection. Atari and the team behind MobyGames are pleased to share that all game and account information, contributions, game collections, reviews, images, and more have been successfully migrated to the new website. These include:

323,918 games across 311 platforms

5,506,997 credits

1,015,236 industry professionals

45,642 companies

746,299 images of cover art and packaging

989,793 screenshots taken by players

894,894 images of promotional art

"I know the team at MobyGames is very excited about the new platform, and I want to thank them for the effort and passion they put into this important industry resource, " said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. "MobyGames will continue to grow and expand, but this release is a major step forward."

"I want to thank everyone in the MobyGames community who played such an important role in helping test and provide feedback during the development of the platform," said Jeremiah Freyholtz, General Manager, MobyGames. "With Atari's support, I am confident we'll continue to improve the site and provide an increasingly valuable resource for gamers and game industry professionals."