Atari Unveils Their Line Of XP Limited Edition Cartridges

Atari unveiled the final design for their upcoming limited edition Atari 2600 cartridges, all of which will be coming out for Atari XP. The company revealed that these designs were on the way a while ago as they were going the extra mile with them to make these specialty collector's items that fans old and new would appreciate. The three games that are getting the special look are Yars' Return, Saboteur, and Aquaventure. As you can see from the images below, each of them has a special casing along with the name of the game printed across the top in a specialized label, so it doesn't matter where you put them they will stand out in your home. Each of these will also be getting the Atari XP treatment for those looking to play them. You can read more about them below as each of these will be launched and ship out to the public starting in May 2022.

Sporting a visual design that departs entirely from the square label of the original Atari 2600 cartridges, the limited edition versions feature large, bold illustrations on the front panel and a premium, uniquely numbered sticker label on the back. Each game title is etched in premium lucite and sits on the top of the cartridge with a lighting feature that activates upon being plugged into the Atari console. Atari XP cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals. A newly manufactured, high-quality Atari 2600 cartridge made from special plastics.

An extended instructional manual with bonus material.

A hard enamel collectible pin with black nickel plating.

A polyester blend, twill-woven embroidered collectible patch.

A digital copy of the game, playable on the Atari VCS.