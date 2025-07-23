Posted in: Atelier Series, Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, tekken

Atelier Yumia Reveals New Collaboration With Tekken

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land has a new collaboration available as you can fight Tekken style

Article Summary Atelier Yumia teams up with Tekken for a unique fighting game-inspired collaboration update.

Download free Tekken-themed costumes, special moves, and new quests in Atelier Yumia now.

The latest update also brings the Fantasy Academy Costume Set and The Art of Aladiss expansion.

Explore Yumia's alchemy journey, craft on the go, and build your own customizable base.

Koei Tecmo and Bandai Namco have come together for a new collaboration as Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land has teamed up with Tekken. Right now, you can download a free update for the game that comes with costumes, special animations, and more to give the title a bit of a fighting game spin. Which you can see in the trailer here as the characters face off against each other. We have a few more details from the devs below as well.

Tekken Collab

Fans can now download the collaboration items for free, which include special quests, a costume inspired by Reina from the TEKKEN series, a new accessory, and two finishing moves for Yumia to add to her arsenal, helping her to take down fierce enemies Tekken-style. Moreover, the new update introduced the new "Fantasy Academy Costume Set" for all characters* as well as the expansion pack, The Art of Aladiss, which includes new recipes and blueprints. These packs can be purchased separately while players who purchased the Season Pass can already access them without additional cost.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land takes players on a journey exploring the theme of memory. Playing as Yumia Liessfeldt, a young alchemist who lost her mother in an accident when she was young, players set out to uncover the forbidden art of alchemy while also learning the true intentions of Yumia's mother, who hid her identity as an alchemist. Along the way, Yumia joins the Aladiss Research Team, where she meets Vikto von Duerer and his younger sister, Isla von Duerer. There, they are also joined by an assorted cast of characters, including a mysterious woman, a timid demi-human, and a former adventurer with spectacular experiences.

Together, Yumia and her companions will travel across the vast continent that was once the Aladissian Empire, where all civilization has perished. Players will have a wide range of actions and items at their disposal throughout the adventure, allowing them to explore a vast open world made up of different biomes as they make their way through these unknown lands, gathering materials that can be used to synthesize and craft new items for use in their quest – both during exploration and combat. Not only will fans be able to craft items without having to return to their base thanks to the "Simple Synthesis" feature, but for the first time in the series, fans will also be able to build, furnish, and decorate their own base with the all-new "Building" feature!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!