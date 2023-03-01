Atlas Fallen Reveals May Release Date For PC & Consoles Focus Entertainment dropped the news this week that we'll see their upcoming action-adventure game Atlas Fallen in May 2023.

Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 revealed this week that they now have an official release date for their upcoming game Atlas Fallen. The game was originally revealed during Gamescom 2022, as you can see from the trailer below, with a bit f fanfare behind it. But ever since then, we haven't heard much of anything about the game's development or even much about the story and what to expect. It's almost as if the studio was told to go radio silent. Now today we finally know the game will be coming out on May 16th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

"Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of corrupted gods. Glide the sands of a timeless land filled with ancient dangers, mysteries, and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign. Rise from the dust. Unleash the storm."

"On your own or with a friend, take on a heroic journey through a variety of breathtaking environments, swiftly gliding through the desert landscapes of a vast sand-covered world. Explore ancient ruins and unearth the mysteries and secrets of a fallen society. Fight a corrupt god and extraordinary beasts thanks to the divine power of your shape-shifting weapon. Unlock powerful skills and abilities to build a unique moveset and rise as the champion who will liberate the people of Atlas."

Master the sands to explore a unique fantasy world teeming with secrets, locales, and dangers.

Hunt legendary creatures alone or with a friend in heroic, super-powered combat.

Unleash your power to create deadly shape-shifting weapons.

Rise as the ultimate champion with unique custom skills and abilities.