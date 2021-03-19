Atlus Announces Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Atlus revealed today that they will be releasing Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster in late May 2021. This version of the game is everything compounded under one title with all the bells and whistles and improvements right out the gate. Specifically, this release features fixes, including patches implemented since the Japan release. Pre-orders for the game are up already with the Standard Edition going for $50 with everything you can read about below, while the Deluxe Edition comes with a ton of bonuses. Those who pre-order either version will get access to it in advance on May 21st, a few days before it officially comes out on May 25th. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer for it as well.

Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed Atlus classic. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster releases for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam on May 25 but players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition now will get access to the game four days early, on May 21. What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs. This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes: Remastered 3D models and backgrounds.

Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels.

Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need!

Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO.

An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha.