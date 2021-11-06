Alcremie Cards In Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. We don't know what if any Secret Rares will be included outside of the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

Alcremie not only appears on the above Character Card but also this beautiful regular card. It is depicted here with Café Master from the Pokémon Sword & Shield game, which creates quite an interesting dynamic. The standard card shows off more of what players may recognize from the game, while the Character Card gives off a homey, sort of nostalgic old-man-in-a-diner vibe. I find this to be one of the most interesting and unique character cards in the set, with a stylized and painterly vibe that strives to evoke emotion. It takes the best aspect of these Character Cards, which is the showcase of the deep bonds that can be forged between Pokémon and their trainers, and uses that to tell a story in a single image. It reminds me of the strongest Character Cards from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse like the Mimikyu that depicted the Pokémon's Pikachu costume being stitched up by Acerola, or the Magnemite that saw the Pokémon overjoyed to be polished by Lt. Surge.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.