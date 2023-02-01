Atomic Heart Receives New Gameplay Overview Video Get a better idea of the technological nightmary you'll be fighting through as Focus Entertainment shows off more of Atomic Heart.

Focus Entertainment has dropped a brand new extensive video for Atomic Heart before the game is officially released this month. Together with developer Mundfish, the two have come together to release over eight minutes of gameplay as they provide you with an overview of the game and what you can expect to encounter. The video delves into the story of how you're fighting against a technological meltdown in an alternative timeline where the 1950's USSR is prosperous, until something goes terribly wrong. Enjoy the video below as the game goes live on February 21st, 2023.

"Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots. Well, that's how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it… The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots—all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world. Using the combat abilities granted by your experimental power glove, your arsenal of blades and cutting-edge weaponry, fight for your life in explosive and frenetic encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each unique opponent. Combine your skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome challenges and fight for good."

"Players can pre-order Atomic Heart today to get access to exclusive weapon skins with the "Labour & Science Weapon Skin Pack." Three editions of the title are available for pre-order: the Standard Edition, consisting of the base game; the Gold Edition, which includes the base game plus the Atomic Pass; and the Premium Edition, including all content contained in the Gold Edition, plus an exclusive digital artbook and extra cosmetics. The Atomic Pass takes the Atomic Heart experience further with four DLCs, opening up access to new areas and labs, as well as new weapons, enemies, bosses and more!"