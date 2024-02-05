Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Ravenscourt, Video Games | Tagged: Bears In Space, Broadside Games

Bears In Space Announces Its Official Release Date

Ravenscourt has confirmed that Bears In Space will be released on PC for both Steam and the Epic Games Store later this March.

Indie game developer Broadside Games and publisher Ravenscourt officially announced the release date for Bears In Space, which is set to come out next month. The game pretty much is what it advertises to be, as you will attack hundreds of oil-thirsty robots while taking on the role of Maxwell Atoms, a Spacetronaut turned extraterrestrial castaway with their DNA merged with Beartana the She-Bear. You can check out more about the game here, as it will come out on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 22.

Bears In Space

Get ready to unleash your inner bear in Bears in Space, the over-the-top bullet-hell FPS that's bound to have you ROARING with excitement! Dive headfirst into hordes of oil-thirsty robots as you embody Maxwell Atoms, a Spacetronaut turned extraterrestrial castaway, whose DNA has been merged with Beartana, the She-Bear. Embark on a zany and humorous out-of-this-world adventure that'll have you blasting your way across exciting and varied locations, from wastelands to space carnivals to ancient hidden temples and more as you quest to find your way back to earth and if there's time, save your crew. Bears In Space offers non-stop, high-energy gameplay. Fight your way through waves of fiendish robots using an arsenal of outrageous weaponry and gadgets. Double jump, dash, and dodge enemy attacks in the tradition of the best old-school shooters.

Use your unique DNA fusion to your advantage, carving up robot enemies with your mighty bear powers and masterful knowledge of the ancient art of Bear Fu and the fabled Kuma No Ken. Complete challenges and break open loot crates to purchase guns, choosing from a diverse range of over 25 weapons! Most weapons upgrade, with each kill gaining your equipped weapon XP until it evolves into its next evolution tier! So, get out there and let the lasers fly! Learn how to bake a cake, investigate a crime scene, battle a Rock God, play a round of Basketcube, and even bust some ghosts! All while meeting a colorful cast of characters with their own quirks and stories to tell. Completing these exciting optional encounters brings with it a hefty loot payoff, making these encounters even more rewarding to search out as you save up for your next weapon!

