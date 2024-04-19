Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Arika, Endless Ocean Luminous

Endless Ocean Luminous Drops New Overview Trailer

Nintendo shows off more of the underwater experience you'll have in Endless Ocean Luminous with an all-new overview trailer.

Article Summary Nintendo unveils a new trailer for Endless Ocean Luminous, releasing on May 2, 2024.

Join up to 30 players online for shared expeditions in the ever-changing Veiled Sea.

Discover over 500 species of marine life, including extinct or mythical creatures.

Customize your diver and choose your own playstyle in this immersive underwater adventure.

Nintendo and developer Arika have released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game Endless Ocean Luminous, arriving next month. This is about five minutes worth of exploration into the game, as you're given a guided tour of what you'll do as a diver under the ocean. You'll use friend codes to team up with other divers via Nintendo Switch Online to explore an ever-changing ocean with new locations where you can find all kinds of underwater life. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on May 2, 2024.

Endless Ocean Luminous

Plunge into a vast, underwater world that changes with each expedition in this new Endless Ocean game from Nintendo. Explore the depths of the mysterious Veiled Sea on your own, or dive in with up to 30 players online.* There are over 500 different species of marine life to encounter here – you may even find creatures thought to be extinct or even mythical. Where will your undersea journey take you? Hang out and explore together in shared expeditions of up to 30 players online Wander together in groups of up to 30 with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Greet your fellow divers with a gesture and then delve into the depths to share discoveries.

Dive In and Chill Out: Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea: an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive.

Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea: an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. Discover the Unknown: Scan sea creatures and learn about over 500 species of marine life—some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical.

Scan sea creatures and learn about over 500 species of marine life—some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical. Hang Out and Explore Together: Swim together in groups of up to 30 with a Nintendo Switch Online membership*. Greet your fellow divers with a friendly gesture and then delve into the depths to share discoveries.

Swim together in groups of up to 30 with a Nintendo Switch Online membership*. Greet your fellow divers with a friendly gesture and then delve into the depths to share discoveries. Customize Your Look: Unlock customization options and fun gestures to personalize your underwater self.

Unlock customization options and fun gestures to personalize your underwater self. Discover Your Own Style: In Endless Ocean Luminous, you can find a way to play that fits your style. Have a leisurely swim in the sea or meticulously catalog every creature you see—it's all up to you!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!