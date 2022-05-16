AT&T Reveals Their Twitch Mentorship Class Of 2022

AT&T has revealed new details to their latest Twitch Mentorship system as we have a better idea about the Class of 2022. The organization held its 2022 Selection Show earlier this month, in which they chose several creators on the rise to help bring them to new heights with a mentorship program. The entire ordeal is a collaboration between the two companies to help provide promising Twitch creators with a golden chance to elevate their careers to a new level. The participants who will be taking on the task this time around will be itsHafu, Jericho, Tokibbi, Yo_boy_roy, MrsChimChim, LetsBuildHouses, Equipy, and Nikkijustine.

We'll see how the year pans out for everyone involved as it isn't just having someone give you guidance, you also get a load of equipment, MKT support, and more behind the scenes that we're not privy to. There's great potential in everyone involved taking off better than they have before. You can read more about it below and check out the livestream VOD for the event down at the bottom.

The program kicked off last year with a group of 12 Emerging Creators split across two Mentors – established Twitch partners – to help grow their community and reach new heights on the platform. In addition to pairing up the Emerging Creators with mentors, AT&T will also support the up-and-comers through branded streams, career amplification and world-class equipment. The Selection Show is the inaugural stream of the program, where Emerging Creators are selected, announced and introduced to their Mentors on-stream and into the AT&T Class Of family. The 2022 Q1 Selection Show featured six new Emerging Creators inducted in February, along with a new mentor, LuluLuvely. For this Q2 Selection Show, another set of six Emerging Creators will join the class, with itsHafu joining in as the newest AT&T Class Of mentor.

