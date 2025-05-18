Posted in: Forza, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Forza Horizon 5, lamborghini, playground games, Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 5 Adds Special Lamborghini Livery Design

Forza Horizon 5 fans will see a new livery from Lamborghini in the game, as the newe Revuelto design has been added as an unlockable

Article Summary Lamborghini’s new Revuelto Special Livery has been added to Forza Horizon 5 as an unlockable reward.

The livery features a unique green-to-blue gradient inspired by Lamborghini’s bold design aesthetic.

Unlock the Revuelto by accessing Horizon Realms and winning the Horizon Stadium Circuit race.

Use the share code 687 884 132 in-game to download and show off the exclusive new Lamborghini design.

Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games revealed a new addition to Forza Horizon 5, as they've partnered with Lamborghini to add a special new livery to the title. The team has added the Revuelto Forza Horizon Special Livery as an unlockable, giving you a one-of-a-kind design to race around in, but keep in mind its still a cosmetic and adds nothing to help you race. Players can earn the car by going through the Horizon Realms feature and winning the Horizon Stadium Circuit race, which is a bit of a challenge, but we're pretty sure you can do it. You can read more about it from the announcement here, as well as check out the trailer, before snagging it for yourself.

Forza Horizon 5 x Lamborghini

Designed together with Lamborghini, the livery features a striking green-to-blue gradient, reflecting in Forza Horizon 5, where we can all finally drive as one. Known for its bold use of color, Lamborghini brings that same fearless design philosophy to this exclusive livery. A vibrant green leads at the front, gradually blending into a deep blue that takes over the rear. Honoring the unmistakable shape of the Revuelto, the silhouette follows Lamborghini's iconic single center line, with sharply sculpted contours and smooth negative radiuses that define the brand's supercars. Lamborghini's design highlights the hexagonal detailing and Y-shaped stylistic elements that carry forward the innovation that has shaped Lamborghini's identity for decades.

The Revuelto Forza Horizon Special Livery is ready to be unlocked in-game. Earn the car by accessing the latest game feature, Horizon Realms, and winning the Horizon Stadium Circuit race – the 12th and newest evolving world. After you have the car, head to any Outpost or Player House, open the Garage tab, select "Designs & Paint", then "Find New Designs." Enter the Share Code: 687 884 132 to search, download, and get ready to drive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!