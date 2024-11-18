Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pahdo Labs, Starlight Re:Volver

Starlight Re:Volver Reveals More Info About Its Characters

Starlight Re:Volver has shred more information about the four primary characters you'll see in the game, as we're waiting on a release date

Article Summary Discover the intriguing personas of the four main characters in Starlight Re:Volver.

Indie game developer and publisher Pahdo Labs have revealed new details about the primary characters in their upcoming game, Starlight Re:Volver. This really isn't a major update, this is more of a bit of fluff as they give you details on the four "Re:Volvers" who you'll see in the game. We have their bios below as we're still waiting to learn more about the game's release.

Starlight Re:Volver

Activating mysterious devices called "Re:Volvers," each character transforms into brave "Divers" who crash through the walls of reality in pursuit of finding their true selves and otherworldly secrets. Today, Pahdo Labs is excited to reveal even more about them in a character profile showcase!

Effy: Full name Effy Corbeau, Effy is a wild and fearless treasure hunter. Even her name, Corbeau, which is French for "raven," is a nod to her love of dazzling treasures! A talented yet reckless newbie Diver from the outskirts of Nishi, her steadfast resolve and playful nature both baffle and inspire those around her. A Renegade class Diver, Effy's dream is to find an artifact special enough to fulfill a promise to her grandfather.

Full name Effy Corbeau, Effy is a wild and fearless treasure hunter. Even her name, Corbeau, which is French for "raven," is a nod to her love of dazzling treasures! A talented yet reckless newbie Diver from the outskirts of Nishi, her steadfast resolve and playful nature both baffle and inspire those around her. A Renegade class Diver, Effy's dream is to find an artifact special enough to fulfill a promise to her grandfather. Kira: An elite Diver from the illustrious Tsukino clan, Kira has trained for years under the cold shadow of her superstar sister and strives for perfection no matter the cost. A Noble class diver, Kira's cool demeanor and detached persona mask an underlying desire to connect with those around her. She's on a mission to locate her sister, a former star diver who disappeared within the realm of So Mi, leaving behind a note for Kira simply saying, "Find me."

An elite Diver from the illustrious Tsukino clan, Kira has trained for years under the cold shadow of her superstar sister and strives for perfection no matter the cost. A Noble class diver, Kira's cool demeanor and detached persona mask an underlying desire to connect with those around her. She's on a mission to locate her sister, a former star diver who disappeared within the realm of So Mi, leaving behind a note for Kira simply saying, "Find me." Ren: A breezy dockhand with a checkered past, Ren stumbled into the Diving life by accident after stumbling upon a Revolver in an unmarked shipping container during a late night shift at NIM South Marina. After previously failing to save his younger sister, Ren lives up to his Guardian diver class by vowing to protect Effy until she can fulfill her dream. Sarcastic, loyal, and sometimes aimless, Ren is determined not to let his team down.

A breezy dockhand with a checkered past, Ren stumbled into the Diving life by accident after stumbling upon a Revolver in an unmarked shipping container during a late night shift at NIM South Marina. After previously failing to save his younger sister, Ren lives up to his Guardian diver class by vowing to protect Effy until she can fulfill her dream. Sarcastic, loyal, and sometimes aimless, Ren is determined not to let his team down. Vivi: Fascinated by So Mi and its miracles, Vivi longs to understand the nature of every living thing. As the prodigal heir to the Altair estate and a Scholar-class diver, Vivi tends to keep to himself and his studies while striving to solve the mystery of So Mi's creation. Having grown impatient with academics, Vivi stole a Revolver from Altair's R&D lab and decided to travel to So Mi himself.

