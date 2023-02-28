Avalon Corp. Announces $13M Funding Round For New MMO Before they start work on a new MMO title, Avalon Corp. revealed they have secured $13m worth of funds to get going.

Avalon Corp. has officially announced they have successfully gathered $13 million in funding as they begin work on a brand new MMO game. The company has a yet-to-be-named game in the works as they have started a new studio featuring the talents of developers who have worked on games such as EverQuest, Call of Duty, Diablo, God of War, Assassin's Creed, and Elden Ring. This round of funding will essentially get the game off the ground to help pay staff and go toward resources for development. We have a few quotes from today's announcement below as we now wait for them to tell us something about the game itself.

"We have an opportunity to change the digital world, and we truly believe we are the right team to ensure these changes are beneficial for both creators and players," said Sean Pinnock, CEO of Avalon Corp., "We know that engagement is driven through play, creativity, and human connectivity, all critical elements that are severely lacking in most self-proclaimed metaverses, and it's exactly why the inevitable confluence of tech that will emerge as the metaverse will be built by game developers."

"Whatever the digital future is, it's clear that no single company can build it," said Jeff Butler, chief product officer, Avalon Corp. "At Avalon Corp., we want to be the spark that will ignite the creation of the worlds that gamers have long dreamed of, with our own unique brand of proverbial glue that is equal parts experience, foresight, and imagination."

"It's rare to find a company that has the vision, leadership, and expertise in many verticals to produce a revolutionary game and product," said Jeremy Parris, Delphi Digital. "We at Delphi Digital believe that Avalon Corp. has brought together all the elements across the board to push the standard of gaming, the metaverse, and the new tech it's harnessing forward significantly. The future is closer than many think."

"Connected worlds are evolving at unprecedented velocity, ultimately amounting to a Darwinian game, where the fittest and most useful platforms will thrive and stay alive," said Jun Park, HASHED. "We are excited to back Avalon Corp., led by industry veterans with a visionary view, to help the company realize its potential and pioneer the next wave of interoperable worlds."