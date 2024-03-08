Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In March 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in March 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $169.44 Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $82.78 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $50.11 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $38.28 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $28.43 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $25.93 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $17.03 Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $14.78 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $14.78 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $14.06 Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $13.25 Chien-Pao ex Gold Hyper Rare 242/091: $12.72 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $12.50 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $12.25 Nemona Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/091: $11.20

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare has dropped quite a bit this month. It has fallen by a whopping $45, making me think this chase card may even fall under $100 this year. We are certainly still watching this set settle.

