Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In March 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in March 2024.

Article Summary

  • March 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch focuses on Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.
  • Shiny Charizard ex remains top valued card, now at $169.44, but has fallen $45.
  • Market interest in Pokémon TCG has stabilized after a peak during lockdown.
  • Value trajectory of shiny-themed cards helps collectors decide when to invest.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in March 2024.

Paldean Fates top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Paldean Fates top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $169.44
  2. Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $82.78
  3. Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $50.11
  4. Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $38.28
  5. Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $28.43
  6. Shiny Charmander 109/091: $25.93
  7. Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $17.03
  8. Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $14.78
  9. Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $14.78
  10. Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $14.06
  11. Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $13.25
  12. Chien-Pao ex Gold Hyper Rare 242/091: $12.72
  13. Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $12.50
  14. Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $12.25
  15. Nemona Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/091: $11.20

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare has dropped quite a bit this month. It has fallen by a whopping $45, making me think this chase card may even fall under $100 this year. We are certainly still watching this set settle.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

