Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 43 Requirements In Pokémon GO

The level cap has been raised to 50 in Pokémon GO, tasking Level 40 trainers with earning XP, and completing new requirements in order to level up. Here's everything trainers need to know about Level 43 and how to get there.

When you click on your profile page in Pokémon GO, you will now see that a Research icon has been added to the end of a bar showcasing how much XP is needed to get to Level 43. Here are the following tasks needed to get to Level 43 and a breakdown of how to get there efficiently.

XP Required: 9,000,000

All XP earned before these new levels went live will be counted. However, while newer Level 40 trainers will have their work cut out for them more than those who have been playing for a long time after hitting Level 40, we are going to start to see the number of trainers who can level up immediately after completing the tasks dwindle as the XP gets higher and higher. Your best bet to prepare for this level and future levels is to take advantage of the double catch XP currently running in Pokémon GO right now through the end of the year.

Earn 100,000 Stardust

There's nothing to it but to do it. Throw on a Star Piece and get to grinding. A great time to do this is if you can overlap your Research Breakthrough with your 7th-streak "First Catch of the Day." Once you get those, throw on an Incense and grind out as much catching as you can. 100,000 isn't a small amount of Stardust by any means but it's also one that you can get done in a day of gameplay. For those holding out, the upcoming December Recap Community Day will offer double catch Stardust during active hours.

Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks

Another one that's pretty self-explanatory. Make sure you know the weaknesses of the Pokémon that you're facing and go into battles with the intent of exploiting those weaknesses.

Catch 5 Legendary Pokemon

As the easiest of these tasks, this can be done in less than an hour for some players while free-to-play trainers can complete it in 4 – 5 days depending on if they've hoarded a raid pass from the day before.

Overall, this is among the easier of the Level Up requirements. Also, when you level up to 43, you'll unlock a Special Research. Good luck advancing in Pokémon GO, fellow trainers!