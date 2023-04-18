Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z-Legends In April 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch: Dawn of the Z-Legends in April 2023 notes an all-time low for the Bardock God Rare.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in September 2022, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $1,160.33 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $147.50 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $133.36 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $63.15 Android 18, Measureless Strength SPR BT18-144: $23.36 Android 18, Measureless Strength SR BT18-144: $15.70 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $15.16 Son Goku, Fated Rival SPR BT18-069: $8.83 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $7.22 Son Goku, Fated Rival SR BT18-069: $6.29

Interestingly, the Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR fell about $455 in the past month. This is a new low for the card and can be attributed to two sales in mid-March: one for $1,280 and another for $1,445. SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR dropped by about $15, while the other two SCRs SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity, and Bardock, Origin of the Legend remained much steadier.

For the non-SCRs, Android 18, Measureless Strength SPR is up by $5. The SR version of the card is right behind it, up by $4, and is now more valuable than all SPRs in the set besides its own.