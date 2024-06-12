Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, Avatar The Last Airbender, nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces New Mobile Title

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gettiing a brand new mobile game, as Avatar Legends: Realms Collide will arrive for both iOS and Android.

Article Summary New mobile game Avatar Legends: Realms Collide debuts for iOS and Android.

Featuring characters from Avatar, The Legend of Korra, and related comics.

Includes strategic gameplay, character training, and alliance-building elements.

Pre-registration available now, with an anticipated launch before year’s end.

Tilting Point and AN Games have partnered with Paramount again to bring a new Avatar: The Last Airbender to mobile devices. The new game is called Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, and is essentially one giant crossover game as you're getting characters from two different TV series and the comic books based on the Nickelodeon property all rolled into a new 4X strategy title. While the game doesn't have a release date yet, you can pre-register for it right now, as we expect it to be out before year's end.

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is an upcoming 4x Strategy game that brings together characters from the entire Avatarverse – Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and the best-selling comic books and novels in an epic battle to restore balance and harmony to a world that is threatened by a dangerous cult devoted to Father Glowworm, a dark entity from the Spirit World.

Get in Your Element: Select your bending art; each element offers distinct gameplay advantages, units, and a visually stunning style.

Select your bending art; each element offers distinct gameplay advantages, units, and a visually stunning style. Become a Leader: Recruit, train, and command a mighty army of benders and heroes into battle.

Recruit, train, and command a mighty army of benders and heroes into battle. Train Your Benders: Unlock, unleash and train legendary heroes like Aang, Zuko, Toph, Katara, Tenzin, Sokka, Kuvira, Roku, Kyoshi and many more iconic figures.

Unlock, unleash and train legendary heroes like Aang, Zuko, Toph, Katara, Tenzin, Sokka, Kuvira, Roku, Kyoshi and many more iconic figures. Build and Expand Your Base: Evolve your base into a fortified city, construct and enhance buildings within your base, essential for resource generation, crucial research, and the unlocking of legendary heroes.

Evolve your base into a fortified city, construct and enhance buildings within your base, essential for resource generation, crucial research, and the unlocking of legendary heroes. Form Alliances: Partner with other leaders around the world and build strong alliances to protect the world's harmony from the malevolent spirit and his followers.

Partner with other leaders around the world and build strong alliances to protect the world's harmony from the malevolent spirit and his followers. Explore and Research: Explore the world and discover different entities while you gather resources to upgrade your city and grow a more powerful army.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!