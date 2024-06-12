Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, Avatar The Last Airbender, nickelodeon
Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces New Mobile Title
Avatar: The Last Airbender is gettiing a brand new mobile game, as Avatar Legends: Realms Collide will arrive for both iOS and Android.
Article Summary
- New mobile game Avatar Legends: Realms Collide debuts for iOS and Android.
- Featuring characters from Avatar, The Legend of Korra, and related comics.
- Includes strategic gameplay, character training, and alliance-building elements.
- Pre-registration available now, with an anticipated launch before year’s end.
Tilting Point and AN Games have partnered with Paramount again to bring a new Avatar: The Last Airbender to mobile devices. The new game is called Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, and is essentially one giant crossover game as you're getting characters from two different TV series and the comic books based on the Nickelodeon property all rolled into a new 4X strategy title. While the game doesn't have a release date yet, you can pre-register for it right now, as we expect it to be out before year's end.
Avatar Legends: Realms Collide
Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is an upcoming 4x Strategy game that brings together characters from the entire Avatarverse – Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and the best-selling comic books and novels in an epic battle to restore balance and harmony to a world that is threatened by a dangerous cult devoted to Father Glowworm, a dark entity from the Spirit World.
- Get in Your Element: Select your bending art; each element offers distinct gameplay advantages, units, and a visually stunning style.
- Become a Leader: Recruit, train, and command a mighty army of benders and heroes into battle.
- Train Your Benders: Unlock, unleash and train legendary heroes like Aang, Zuko, Toph, Katara, Tenzin, Sokka, Kuvira, Roku, Kyoshi and many more iconic figures.
- Build and Expand Your Base: Evolve your base into a fortified city, construct and enhance buildings within your base, essential for resource generation, crucial research, and the unlocking of legendary heroes.
- Form Alliances: Partner with other leaders around the world and build strong alliances to protect the world's harmony from the malevolent spirit and his followers.
- Explore and Research: Explore the world and discover different entities while you gather resources to upgrade your city and grow a more powerful army.